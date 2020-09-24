Yesterday, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Google's upcoming Pixel 4a 5G. Now, official renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. The renders, which were first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, were accidentally added by UK retailer John Lewis to its listing for the Pixel 4a.

The renders show a 5G logo in the status bar and a more impressive dual-camera setup on the back of the phone. Aside from these differences, however, the Pixel 4a 5G looks fairly similar to the standard Pixel 4a. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included too.