What you need to know
- Official images of the Google Pixel 4a 5G have surfaced, courtesy of UK retailer John Lewis.
- The images confirm the Pixel 4a 5G will have dual cameras at the rear.
- Aside from the additional camera on the back, however, the Pixel 4a 5G appears nearly identical to the Pixel 4a.
Yesterday, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Google's upcoming Pixel 4a 5G. Now, official renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. The renders, which were first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, were accidentally added by UK retailer John Lewis to its listing for the Pixel 4a.
The renders show a 5G logo in the status bar and a more impressive dual-camera setup on the back of the phone. Aside from these differences, however, the Pixel 4a 5G looks fairly similar to the standard Pixel 4a. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included too.
The Pixel 4a 5G is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will have the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Pixel 5. Around the back of the phone will be a dual-camera setup featuring a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 3885mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will also have 6GB of RAM, dual stereo speakers, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a headphone jack.
The Pixel 4a 5G is set to be fully unveiled at Google's hardware event on September 30. Along with the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, Google is also likely to unveil the Nest Audio smart speaker and Chromecast with Google TV.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
