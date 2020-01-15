Google's Live Caption is one of the most genuinely useful Pixel features to debut with Android 10. While a Pixel 4 exclusive at launch, Google earlier brought the feature to the Pixel 3 and 3a lines with its first Pixel feature drop in December. Now, the firm is preparing to roll it out on the Pixel 2 series.

The discovery was made on Reddit when a user manually updated Google's Device Personalisation app, causing the Live Captions interface to appear (via Android Police), with a few users chiming in to confirm.

Despite the Pixel 2 being an aging device, Google continues to support it with its latest features, including Night Sight and now Live Caption. Although Android 10 was the last promised update for the Pixel 2, it's possible from this continued support and the expectation set by the Pixel (2016) that Google continues to support it with additions like this, at least until the end of 2020.

You can grab Live Caption by side-loading the Device Personalization Services APK or wait for Google to roll it out to your device.

