Google is adding two new accessibility features to Android, aimed at making it easier for people with motor and speech disabilities to interact with their phones.

The new Camera Switches features, which will be a part of the Android Accessibility Suite, enables users to navigate their phones using facial gestures such as raising eyebrows, smiling, looking up, and more. It basically turns a phone's selfie camera into a switch and works as an "adaptive tool that replaces a keyboard or mouse or touching the phone screen." Users will be able to choose a combination of gestures and even customize them to their range of movement.

In addition to scanning and selecting, users can assign gestures to go back to the home screen, open notifications, and pause gesture detection. You can get started with the new feature by heading over to the Android Accessibility settings on the best Android phones under Switch Access.