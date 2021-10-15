Google has started rolling out Chrome OS 94, which is the last update before the company moves to a four-week update cycle. As announced by the company a few weeks back, it won't be releasing the M95 update, and the next major Chrome OS update will only arrive at the end of November.

The latest Chrome OS M94 update brings enhanced voices for the Select-to-speak feature on Chromebooks. The new, more human-sounding voices will be available in various accents in 25 languages initially, with more expected to arrive over the coming months.

This is the second time this year that Google has rolled out improvements to the Select-to-speak feature. Earlier this year, Google made the feature more useful by adding controls to speed up, slow down, and pause the reading voice.

Google worked with educators specializing in dyslexia to develop the feature. The educators shared that a more natural-sounding voice makes it easier for individuals with dyslexia to follow along with the content being read.