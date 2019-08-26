Chrome Enterprise has been around for two years, available as an add-on suite that businesses could license and manage their fleets for Chromebooks with. For businesses not wanting to purchase a license, though, there's now a new option: buying a Chromebook Enterprise device that comes with it pre-installed. The first Chromebook Enterprise laptops are here, and I think they're going to make more than a few spec-chasers drool.

On the left sits the Dell 5300 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook and on the right sits the Dell 5400 Enterprise Chromebook. Each can be configured with up to 1TB SSD storage, 32GB RAM, and 8th-gen i7 processor, which blows most of the standard 64GB/4GB-configured Chromebooks clear out of the water. The Dell Enterprise Chromebooks will be available in 50 countries, have LTE options available and can charge with either USB-C or Dell's classic barrel adapters.

Dell partnered with Google for these devices and it will also make Dell an official reseller of G Suite and Drive Enterprise for its machines, and these machines will integrate with Dell's Unified Workspace management system for cloud deployment and support.

Both models will be available starting tomorrow, with the Dell 5300 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook starting at $820 while the 5400 starts at $700.