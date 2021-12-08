What you need to know Google has released its Year in Search results for 2021.

The list shows trending searches throughout the year for as many as 70 countries.

Squid Game, Pokémon Unite, and Bernie Sanders' mittens were among the top trending searches for 2021.

With the year coming to an end, Google has released its Year in Search for 2021. Google normally provides this list as a snapshot of trending searches throughout the year, although they don't necessarily represent top searches. Google says that the data is used to identify "topics that saw huge spikes in 2021, which means they're unique to this year compared to last year."

As Google highlights in its Year in Search video, many searches highlight just how 2021 was about healing from 2020, whether it be the rollout of vaccines or coming together to fight racial injustice. That said, there were many categories that Google tracked throughout the year, and these are just some of the notable trends from the U.S. Searches

While "NBA" was the top trending search term in the U.S., it's not surprising to see some of the other results make the list. That includes the Netflix hit show Squid Game and the AMC stock, which gained popularity through Reddit earlier this year. NBA

DMX

Gabby Petito

Kyle Rittenhouse

Brian Laundrie

Mega Millions

AMC Stock

Stimulus Check

Georgia Senate Race

Squid Game Games

Similar to 2020's Year In Search, Among Us managed to take the top spot in trending game searches. Resident Evil Village was another popular game, which isn't surprising given its spectacular reviews. Pokémon Unite was another popular game that launched this year on the best Android phones. Among Us

Battlefield 2042

Resident Evil Village

Valheim

Forza Horizon 5

Madden NFL 22

Outriders

Pokémon Unite

Biomutant

Friday Night Funkin' Memes

With memes growing in popularity, it's not surprising that Google has been keeping tabs on how they're trending. The top trending meme search was Bernie Sanders mittens. Squid Game also managed to make the list and several other lists for that matter, from trending recipes to hairstyles. Bernie Sanders mittens

Hamster

Twisted tea

Squid Game

Sheesh

Red flag

Dab me up

Trade offer

Vin Diesel family

Suez Canal These results are U.S.-specific, and there are quite a few more categories listed. And with vaccines available in many countries worldwide, many of the local searches also involved finding places to get vaccines. That said, Google has also listed the top trending global searches for as many as 70 countries, which you can view on its Year in Search 2021 page.