Not one to miss out on a cultural movement such as this, Google is partaking in May the 4th celebrations with a fun Easter egg. When you type Star Wars-related terms in the Google Search bar, you'll be met with Star Wars confetti falling from the top of your screen. It seems to work with several different terms, including "May the 4th," "R2-D2," "Lightsaber," etc. The Easter egg even appears when you enter these terms in the Google app on the best Android phones.

Chromecast with Google TV owners are also getting in on some Star Wars goodies. Google has added a dedicated row of Star Wars content, which lets you watch all the movies and shows in chronological order (although it's debatable whether or not this is the best way to watch the films). Selecting any of the programs will show you where you can watch each respective show or film, many of which are available on Disney+ or YouTubeTV.