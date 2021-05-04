What you need to know
- Google Search commemorates May the 4th with a fun Easter egg.
- Google TV devices make it easy to binge-watch the entire film series in order.
- May the 4th is an annual celebration of Star Wars based on the phrase "May the force be with you."
Not one to miss out on a cultural movement such as this, Google is partaking in May the 4th celebrations with a fun Easter egg. When you type Star Wars-related terms in the Google Search bar, you'll be met with Star Wars confetti falling from the top of your screen. It seems to work with several different terms, including "May the 4th," "R2-D2," "Lightsaber," etc. The Easter egg even appears when you enter these terms in the Google app on the best Android phones.
Chromecast with Google TV owners are also getting in on some Star Wars goodies. Google has added a dedicated row of Star Wars content, which lets you watch all the movies and shows in chronological order (although it's debatable whether or not this is the best way to watch the films). Selecting any of the programs will show you where you can watch each respective show or film, many of which are available on Disney+ or YouTubeTV.
For anyone unfamiliar with May the 4th, it's an annual celebration of everything Star Wars, based on the franchise's popular phrase "May the force be with you." More often than not, Star Wars fans can find plenty of fun, new content, and deals on merchandise, like the new Grogu stand for the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen). Gamers can also check out some of the best Star Wars games like Jedi: Fallen Order.
All your content
Chromecast with Google TV
All the Star Wars
Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best ways to get all of your favorite streaming content all in one place. It supports all of the best streaming services, 4K, and even comes with the Google Assistant built-in. And Star Wars fans can easily binge-watch all of the films and shows in chronological order to commemorate May the 4th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Star Wars games for Android in 2021
Get your game on today with the best Star Wars games for Android!
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The 2021 Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Google has more Stadia woes as product head John Justice leaves
Stadia product head John Justice has left Google, according to a report from The Information. Justice was responsible for overseeing the consumer experience for Stadia.
Need a USB-C hub for your Chromecast with Google TV? No problem!
The Chromecast with Google TV is powered by USB-C, which means that adding Ethernet wired internet or a nice big hard drive of movies is as easy as plugging in a good USB-C hub and ensuring everything has enough power. However, not every hub plays nice with the Chromecast with Google TV, but these have been tried and tested.