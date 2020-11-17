Google Stadia has had a rollercoaster of a life, but one of the biggest obstacles to cloud gaming platforms is getting people to try them in the first place. Now, according to the Verge, Stadia has a plan to get new players to try out the service, and see if it works for them. Starting November 19, anyone will be able to use a Chromebook, web browser, or Android device and play Destiny 2 completely for free, without having to pay for the game or for the monthly subscription.

There are a few caveats with this freebie, however. It's only the base game of Destiny 2, so it will not include the expansions, like the newly released Beyond Light. Stadia's version of Destiny 2 also does not support cross-play, so you won't be able to play with your friends on other platforms while you're trying out the service, unless they're also playing on Stadia. Finally, Destiny 2 will play at a reduced 1080p resolution, rather than the full 4K experience offered if you pay for the Stadia Pro subscription.

Of course, Destiny 2 is already free-to-play for the base game on other platforms, so this is more about being able to try Stadia at no additional cost, rather than the game itself.

Stadia has been receiving regular updates, as well as constant expansions to its slowly growing library of titles. The latest update included family sharing and friend messaging, both long-requested features from users. If you're looking to upgrade your Stadia experience, or to bring someone else into the fold, consider some of the Best Wireless Controllers for Stadia.

If you're looking for a way to bring Destiny 2 on the go, and Stadia doesn't quite cut it, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and all previous expansions are included in Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you stream Destiny 2: Beyond Light and dozens of other high quality games to your Android device with Xbox Cloud Streaming (Project xCloud) in a monthly subscription.