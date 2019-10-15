Google has just announced that Stadia Founder's Edition is set to release on November 19. According to Google, you'll be able to start playing games through Stadia at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Pre-orders of Stadia Founder's Edition and Premiere Edition are going to ship in the order that they were recieved, so if you weren't one of the first to order, yours might be arriving a bit later. You'll get an email confirmation once your order ships, which will be followed by a code to activate your Stadia account.

Stadia Founder's Edition and Premiere Edition both include three months of Stadia Pro, a controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Stadia Base, the free service that is solely used for streaming games you've bought, is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2020.

Several major titles will be available at launch for Stadia, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Cyberpunk 2077 is also coming to the platform when it releases in April 2020. If you'd like to know the full list of games that'll be available to play through Stadia at launch, you can check the list here. There are two exclusive titles coming to Stadia, Orcs Must Die 3 and Gylt, though the former is only a timed exclusive.

Google has set up a first-party studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment, under industry veteran Jade Raymond. It will likely be some time before we see this team produce exclusive titles though.