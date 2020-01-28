Today, Google announced new free games coming to Stadia in February. If you're a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can claim Gylt and Metro Exodus as part of your subscription. Descriptions of both games can be seen below.
Gylt
Face your fears in Gylt, a haunting tale about bullying and childhood nightmares, as you help Sally navigate a creepy world to rescue her missing cousin Emily. Gylt is available only on Stadia.
Metro Exodus
Flee the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness. Explore vast, non-linear levels, lose yourself in an immersive, sandbox survival experience, and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year.
Metro Exodus is one of the best games ever made in my opinion and it's amazing that Stadia Pro subscribers get access to the title. However, there are other features coming to Stadia, too.
You'll receive notifications of your achievements when playing on a PC or a TV, and you'll get credit for those achievements. You can view your full list on the web, including all the hard-won achievements you've earned since you began playing Stadia.
Google also announced a strategic collaboration with BT to become the first European distribution partner for Stadia. In the United State, the company is working with Verizon to give new Fios Gigabit internet customers a Stadia Premiere Edition starting January 29.
Do you use Stadia? What do you think of the service? Let us know.
