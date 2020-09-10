What you need to know
- The Google Stadia app could soon be installed by default on Chromebooks.
- It will appear on the first page of the Chrome OS app drawer.
- The change will likely be a part of the Chrome OS 87 update.
Google Stadia could soon be added to the list of apps that are installed by default on Chromebooks, according to a new Chromium code change spotted by the folks at 9to5Google.
The code change suggests the Stadia Web app will be added to the first page of the Chrome OS app drawer after Duo. However, the code change is still under review, which means it is unlikely to show up until Chrome OS 87. In case you have no interest in Stadia and do not want the app to appear on the first page of the app drawer, you will able to get rid of it by uninstalling it.
The move is certainly not surprising, though, as Google is trying to push its game streaming service and also make Chromebooks more popular. Earlier this year, Google rolled out a new perk for Chromebook users, giving them a free three-month trial of Stadia Pro.
Even though Chromebooks aren't designed for gaming, you can play some exciting AAA games on one with Stadia, even if it doesn't have the best specs.
Stadia Premiere Edition
If you're looking to get started with Stadia, the Premiere Edition bundle is definitely worth considering. The bundle gets you a Chromecast Ultra, Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro subscription.
