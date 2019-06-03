What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service.
- Pricing, launch information, and games will be revealed during the stream.
- You can watch the stream this Thursday on YouTube through the video above.
Google just can't wait until E3 to reveal more information about its streaming service Google Stadia, so the company is hosting the first ever Stadia Connect (think similar to a Nintendo Direct) this Thursday. You can expect to learn more about its pricing and launch info, as well as some surprise game announcements—one of which could be Baldur's Gate 3 according to games researcher Liam Robertson.
Though Google revealed a lot of information about Stadia during its initial announcement, it left several key questions unanswered like its pricing and release date. What we know so far is that Google wants to bring gaming to everyone, and it's ensured that Google Stadia can be played on almost any device that you own, regardless of its age or specs.
The Stadia Connect is set to take place on Thursday, June 6 at 9am PT/12pm ET. You can watch the livestream on Stadia's official YouTube channel by clicking on the video above.
What you need to know about Google Stadia
Power up your gaming experience
Anker Power Delivery 60W USB-C Wall Charger ($37 at Amazon)
The Lenovo Chromebook C330's max charging speed is 45W, so this charger is more than enough to charge it at max speed, and ANKER's 18-month warranty will help you if anything goes awry.
Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable (6ft) ($16 at Amazon)
Anker's 6-foot C-to-C cable is braided nylon for durability and flexibility. While it's only 2.0, it's still more than powerful enough to charge your Chromebook or your Android phone with plenty of cable to spare for hidden or awkward outlets.
Zendure A6PD 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank ($60 at Amazon)
This power bank's 45W Power Delivery charging is fast enough to charge most Chromebooks at top speed and durable enough to bounce around your gear bag during a vacation or convention.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.