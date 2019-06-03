Google just can't wait until E3 to reveal more information about its streaming service Google Stadia, so the company is hosting the first ever Stadia Connect (think similar to a Nintendo Direct) this Thursday. You can expect to learn more about its pricing and launch info, as well as some surprise game announcements—one of which could be Baldur's Gate 3 according to games researcher Liam Robertson.

Though Google revealed a lot of information about Stadia during its initial announcement, it left several key questions unanswered like its pricing and release date. What we know so far is that Google wants to bring gaming to everyone, and it's ensured that Google Stadia can be played on almost any device that you own, regardless of its age or specs.

The Stadia Connect is set to take place on Thursday, June 6 at 9am PT/12pm ET. You can watch the livestream on Stadia's official YouTube channel by clicking on the video above.

What you need to know about Google Stadia

