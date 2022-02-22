Celebrate Twosday with this Google Search Easter egg

Happy Twosday 2 you

You won't get another chance for 400 years.
  • Today is 2/22/22, which happens to fall on a Tuesday.
  • Google marks the special moment with an easter egg on Search.
  • An occasion like this won't happen for another 400 years.

Today isn't just any regular old Tuesday; it's actually "Twosday," a day to mark the fact that February 22, 2022 (2/22/22) falls on a Tuesday.

It's not a very common occurrence for this particular palindrome to fall on a Tuesday — in fact, the next time this will happen is in 400 years, as noted by USA Today.

So to celebrate the occasion, Google Search has a special easter egg for anyone who searches the term "Twosday," "2/22/22," or other similar variations. If you migrate over to Google Search on your desktop or any of the best Android phones and enter related terms, you'll be met with fun 2-shaped confetti on the results page.

When the animation ends, Google includes two buttons at the bottom of the page; one that replays the confetti animation and the other which lets you share the search page.

There are other companies marking the occasion in their own way. T-Mobile, for example, is holding a special sweepstake on its T-Mobile Tuesday app, giving away cash prizes of up to $222,222, something you probably don't wanna miss out on.

While it'll take 400 years for the Earth to be graced with another Twosday, there are only 200 years before 2/22/2222 comes along, which will no doubt be another special occasion that we'll, unfortunately, miss out on.

For now, it's still Tuesday in many places, so don't forget the tacos.