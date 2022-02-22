Celebrate Twosday with this Google Search Easter egg

Today isn't just any regular old Tuesday; it's actually "Twosday," a day to mark the fact that February 22, 2022 (2/22/22) falls on a Tuesday.

It's not a very common occurrence for this particular palindrome to fall on a Tuesday — in fact, the next time this will happen is in 400 years, as noted by USA Today.

It's #Twosday! The deuces are wild today on one of the grandest palindromes of the year - 2/22/22. And it won't happen again for another 400 years. https://t.co/qIdsDv1wkS — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 22, 2022

So to celebrate the occasion, Google Search has a special easter egg for anyone who searches the term "Twosday," "2/22/22," or other similar variations. If you migrate over to Google Search on your desktop or any of the best Android phones and enter related terms, you'll be met with fun 2-shaped confetti on the results page.