Google Search puts you next to your favorite car with interactive 3D models

What you need to know
- Google Search now includes interactive 3D models of over 200 vehicles.
- The feature uses AR to put the vehicle in your space.
- Users can change the color and even check out the interiors of some of their favorite cars.
Are you in the market for a new car, but don't wanna head over to the dealership just yet? Or maybe you're just a car aficionado and wanna check out some of your favorite rides without needing to leave the house. Google Search is making it easier to get detailed looks at a number of cars with its interactive 3D models.
The feature was announced back in October at Google's SearchOn event, and it seems the feature is being widely rolled out, including a variety of supported vehicles to join the already long list of Google 3D animals.
According to Google's VP of Engineering, the feature supports more than 250 car models and they're working to add more. Users can set different backgrounds, and even use AR to place the vehicle in their own space, in case they want to show off a sweet ride without actually having one. The new experience also gives users the ability to change the color and take a detailed look at the interior of the vehicles.
The feature can be accessed by searching for cars like the Toyota Supra or Chevrolet Corvette. Supported vehicles will have a section underneath to explore the vehicle in 3D.
The feature works mainly on 2020 models and 2021 models may be limited. The interactive 3D experience works with the Google Search app on Android, so it's available to just about everyone, not only the best Android phones. It is not yet available on the Google app for iOS, although Patel states that the company is working on enabling this experience for those users as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which Oculus Quest 2 storage size should you get?
The Oculus Quest 2 has options for 64GB or 256GB of storage, but is it worth paying more to get four times the storage? We're here to help you decide.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
I grew up with classic CRPGs and Atom makes me feel like a kid again
It's Christmas week and 2020 is almost over. To send you off on holiday celebrations, such as they are given the pandemic, I have a fantastic CRPG for you called ATOM and it's our Android Game of the Week.
These cases will either spice up your Raspberry Pi 4 or add functionality
Just because the Raspberry Pi 4 is such an inexpensive computer doesn't mean you shouldn't take good care of it by protecting it with a case! These are the best cases for every situation to keep your mini-computer in top shape.