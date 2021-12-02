What you need to know
- Google is adding new features to Search to make it easier to find healthcare.
- Users will be able to filter for doctors that accept Medicare.
- Doctors can now list what languages are spoken at their offices.
Open Enrollment is upon us for those of us that live in the U.S. That means it's time to shop around for healthcare plans for 2022. However, if you live in the U.S., you know how much of a mess the healthcare system is and how confusing it can be to find the right doctor. Google wants to help alleviate some of that confusion with a couple of new features it's introducing in Google Search.
Google highlights how when using Search or Maps to find doctors in your area, you can quickly look up the types of insurance they accept. This is usually found in the business information under the operating hours.
Google is expanding on this by allowing users to easily filter for doctors who accept Medicare, typically available for those 65 years of age and older. When searching for doctors on the best Android phones, a Medicare chip will appear in the local results that users can select, and the search results will match the criteria.
Additionally, Google makes it easier to find accessible healthcare thanks to a new option that allows healthcare providers to list the languages spoken in their offices. According to Google, this includes more than a dozen languages such as Spanish and American Sign Language.
Google ensures that it is checking to ensure that doctors and healthcare providers keep their information up-to-date, which will surely help many Americans trying to navigate this confusing system before the December 15 deadline.
Cyber Monday proved you should never recycle your old smartphone for free
Recycling old phones is great for the environment. But an OEM or carrier will recycle your obsolete tech for you, and give you a new phone in the process.
Google's early Christmas gift is a ton of new Android features
Google has announced a bevy of new features for its Android apps and services that are arriving on devices starting today.
Android Gaming recap: PUBG New State underwhelms on mobile
Don't miss out on any of the Android gaming news that happened in November. We've compiled all of the biggest stories in one convenient place, from PUBG: New State's launch to Genshin Impact revealing new characters.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!