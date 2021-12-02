Open Enrollment is upon us for those of us that live in the U.S. That means it's time to shop around for healthcare plans for 2022. However, if you live in the U.S., you know how much of a mess the healthcare system is and how confusing it can be to find the right doctor. Google wants to help alleviate some of that confusion with a couple of new features it's introducing in Google Search.

Google highlights how when using Search or Maps to find doctors in your area, you can quickly look up the types of insurance they accept. This is usually found in the business information under the operating hours.

Google is expanding on this by allowing users to easily filter for doctors who accept Medicare, typically available for those 65 years of age and older. When searching for doctors on the best Android phones, a Medicare chip will appear in the local results that users can select, and the search results will match the criteria.