What you need to know
- The JioPhone Next will be available to purchase in India from November 4.
- It has been priced at ₹6,499 (about $87) in the country.
- Developed in collaboration with Google, the budget phone runs Android-based Pragati OS.
Back in June this year, India's Reliance Jio and Google announced the JioPhone Next, an "ultra-affordable" smartphone with an optimized Android experience. Nearly four months later, the two companies have announced that the phone will finally be going on sale in the country from November 4.
The JioPhone Next has been priced at ₹6,499 (about $87) in India, making it significantly cheaper than some of the best budget Android phones on sale in the country right now. Customers can also purchase the phone using an Easy EMI option by paying ₹1,999 upfront.
To purchase the JioPhone Next, users will have to visit the Jio website and register. Users can also register for the JioPhone next by visiting their nearest JioMart retailer or on WhatsApp by sending a "Hi" to 7018270182. Once the registration is complete and confirmation is received, customers will have to visit their nearby JioMart retailer to collect the phone.
The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The phone has a single 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3,500mAh battery. On the software side of things, the JioPhone Next runs Pragati OS based on Android with features that have been developed to serve the unique needs of Indian consumers.
Some of the key highlights include read-aloud and language translation for on-screen text, a Camera Go app with HDR and India-centric Snapchat lenses, and voice-first features that will help users navigate the phone in their local language. The JioPhone Next comes with the Google Play Store as well and has Google Play Protect built-in. Thanks to Nearby Share support, JioPhone Next users will be able to easily and quickly share photos, videos, music, as well as apps with other Android users.
Google says the JioPhone Next will receive regular Android security updates, along with new feature drops and customizations.
Genshin Impact features we'd love to see
MiHoYo has put in countless hours of work to continually update Genshin Impact with new features, but there are still a few we'd like to see make their way to the game.
In 2022, you'll be able to use your Oculus Quest without a Facebook account
Meta Quest is the new name for Oculus products going forward, and Meta has announced that it won't be requiring personal Facebook account logins for some Quest activities sometime in 2022.
This may be our first look at the Meta (Facebook) smartwatch and its notch
Meta (Facebook) has been rumored to have a smartwatch in development for some time, and this could be our first look at the device.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.