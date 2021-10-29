The JioPhone Next has been priced at ₹6,499 (about $87) in India, making it significantly cheaper than some of the best budget Android phones on sale in the country right now. Customers can also purchase the phone using an Easy EMI option by paying ₹1,999 upfront.

Back in June this year, India's Reliance Jio and Google announced the JioPhone Next, an "ultra-affordable" smartphone with an optimized Android experience. Nearly four months later, the two companies have announced that the phone will finally be going on sale in the country from November 4.

To purchase the JioPhone Next, users will have to visit the Jio website and register. Users can also register for the JioPhone next by visiting their nearest JioMart retailer or on WhatsApp by sending a "Hi" to 7018270182. Once the registration is complete and confirmation is received, customers will have to visit their nearby JioMart retailer to collect the phone.

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The phone has a single 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3,500mAh battery. On the software side of things, the JioPhone Next runs Pragati OS based on Android with features that have been developed to serve the unique needs of Indian consumers.

Some of the key highlights include read-aloud and language translation for on-screen text, a Camera Go app with HDR and India-centric Snapchat lenses, and voice-first features that will help users navigate the phone in their local language. The JioPhone Next comes with the Google Play Store as well and has Google Play Protect built-in. Thanks to Nearby Share support, JioPhone Next users will be able to easily and quickly share photos, videos, music, as well as apps with other Android users.

Google says the JioPhone Next will receive regular Android security updates, along with new feature drops and customizations.