What you need to know
- Google has started rolling out the July security patch for Pixel smartphones.
- The update enables VoLTE with undisclosed cellular networks.
- There were no critical vulnerabilities patched in this update.
Although there were concerns that something was awry with the July security patch, Google has eased those concerns. The July patch is now rolling out in waves to Pixel owners, bringing a few minor changes, while squashing several "high" level vulnerabilities. This comes a few days after some of the best Samsung phones began receiving the same security patch.
After releasing the June security update, along with a Feature Drop, Google confirmed in its update notes that the July update would be coming a bit later than usual. This has to do with the Independence Day holiday falling on a Sunday, with the holiday being observed on Monday, July 5th.
Compared to previous security patch releases, the one for July is pretty tame. The most notable change is the support for VoLTE to be used on devices like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with "certain networks." Those carriers are not mentioned, although it wouldn't come as a surprise if it's targeting some of the different MVNOs like Mint Mobile.
One rather large bug was supposedly fixed in the July update, as it was related to the Android Framework. Google states that a fix is in place to "prevent continued device reboots under certain conditions." It's unknown how many users were affected by this problem, but if you were one of them, then the fix arrived.
As is the case with many of these Android security patches, the update is arriving in stages, and you will be able to download it via an OTA update when it's available. Those who don't want to await the arrival of the OTA can download and apply the factory image directly, as Google has made those publicly available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fight to survive in the best battle royale games on Android
Battle royale is one of the most popular gaming genres, but in can be hard to decide what games are actually worth playing. These are the best Android titles to let you compete wherever you are.
OnePlus confirms the Nord 2 will have MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset
OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming Nord 2 will be powered by the flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset from MediaTek.
Review: Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Machine Pro is the ultimate enthusiast router
The UniFi Dream Machine Pro is not your average router. With a rack-mountable design and stellar routing and bandwidth management features, it is a sizeable upgrade from your current home router.
We've rounded off the best cases for your Moto G100
On the lookout for a fabulous phone cover? These are the best cases that you can buy for your Moto G100.