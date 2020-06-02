What you need to know
- Google is sending out promotional emails to Nest Aware subscribers.
- These offer either a free Nest Hub or a Nest Mini to those who've upgraded their plan to the company's newest subscriptions.
- Unfortunately, some users are reporting that their codes aren't working.
Finally rolled out earlier this month, the new Nest Aware subscriptions make things a lot easier (and less expensive) if you have multiple Nest devices around the house. Helping you take advantage of that all-you-can-eat buffet, Google is even sending out emails to those who've upgraded to the new subscriptions with an offer for either a free Nest Hub or Nest Mini.
The offer is available till August, though you will also need to be living in the U.S. to avail of it.
Unfortunately, as our friends at 9to5Google report, many (if not all) of the Nest Hub coupons are not working. Our own Phil Nickinson received one such email (to the right), albeit for a free Nest Mini. These codes, it seems, are working, and he's soon to be the proud owner of (yet another) Nest Mini. And he didn't even need to pay for shipping.
Simple enough. pic.twitter.com/i0kKzCeVXl— ProtestIsPatriotism Phil (@mdrndad) June 2, 2020
The defunct Nest Hub codes are likely just an error on Google's part, which we expect the company will fix anytime now. When it does, we'll update this article and let you know.
Is Nest's new Nest Aware pricing actually a better deal?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Latest Pixel update brings two great features, and a vague battery promise
There are two great additions to the Pixel in the latest Feature Drop software update, but the vague promise of better battery life has me skeptical.
This is our first look at Google's new Android TV dongle
We've been hearing rumors of Google bringing out an Android TV dongle with a remote to better compete with Roku and Amazon Fire Tv, and renders obtained by XDA are giving us our first look at the next revamp of Android TV the dongle's included remote and the product's design.
OnePlus' partnership with McLaren was doomed from the beginning
After rolling out two phones with the McLaren insignia, OnePlus is calling it quits. Here's why the partnership between the two companies never really took off.
The best Alexa-compatible smart lights
Amazon's Echo ecosystem of smart speakers is great for controlling smart bulbs from brands like LIFX and Philips Hue. The only trick is choosing the right bulb.