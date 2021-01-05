Google this week updated the Podcasts web app with a new recent episode view. It's a change that brings the app closer to the mobile experience and continues Google's trend towards making the app more fleshed out after a bare-bones launch.

9to5Google this week reported that the change was now widely available, something we were able to confirm. Now, when you open the Google Podcasts desktop web app, you'll be able to see the latest updates to your favorite podcasts with a new "latest epsodes" view in the subscriptions crousel. You'll see the episode artwork, its title, runtime, and a short snippet of the episode description. It's not clear when the change rolled out precisely, but it seems to be a recent one.