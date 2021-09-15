What you need to know
- Google has released three new wallpapers to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
- The new wallpapers are exclusive to the Google Pixel 3 phones and newer.
- Mexican mural artist SENKOE created the new wallpapers in partnership with Google.
The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration begins in the middle of September and runs through October 15. To commemorate the occasion, Google has released three new wallpapers designed exclusively for the Google Pixel 3 series and newer generations.
Google commissioned Mexican mural artist SENKOE to create the Pixel-exclusive wallpapers "honoring pre-Hispanic life and ancient Mexican culture." You can see them in all their glory below:
These wallapers are available to download now via Google's Wallpapers app. You can find them under the "Curated Culture" section in the wallpaper and styles settings. They add to Google's Pixel-exclusive wallpaper collection, which already includes wallpapers for Pride Month, Black History Month, Earth Day, AAPI Heritage Month, and International Women's Day.
In addition to these wallpapers, the search giant also launched a new Google Doodle honoring Panamanian-American nurse and educator Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde. It's illustrated by artist Loris Lora, and highlights how Rohde "dedicated her life to improving the health of underrepresented communities while equipping other Hispanic nurses with the skills to do the same."
If you own one of the best Android phones such as the Google Pixel 5a, you can give its home screen a fresh and timely look now by downloading the new wallpapers.
Google Pixel 5a
The Google Pixel 5a is a budget-friendly smartphone with a long battery life, two decent cameras, 5G connectivity, and a stunning display brightness. The phone will be among the first to receive Android 12, and you can also update its home screen today with any of the three Pixel-exclusive wallpapers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
