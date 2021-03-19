Switching from one smartphone to another used to be quite a hassle. In some ways, it still is, even though companies have introduced ways to make the process as painless as possible. Some of the best Android phones have their own process of moving information from one device to another, but the setup is more or less consistent across Android. Yet, for some reason, Google decided it was necessary to release an ASMR video explaining this process on what looks to be a Google Pixel 5 , and it's... something.

The video shows very little in the way of actual steps and focuses more on the serene imagery and soft, alluring voiceover saying things like "Hello, jackhammer," "you really need to see this eagle," and "what am I doing with my life?" It may seem like a joke, and for the most part, it is. It's also a fun way to promote the Pixel phones by showing how easy it is to transfer things over, especially given that most things like contact lists and text messages can be backed up and transferred via the cloud. This could come in handy for future phones like the Google Pixel 6.

