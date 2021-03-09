The Google Pixel 5a is expected to be the first smartphone launch of 2021 from the tech giant, and leaked renders of the device suggest it could arrive sooner than expected, at least relative to last year's models. While the renders are by no means official, there's a good chance that they're pretty accurate, and the Pixel 5a will look nearly identical to its predecessors, down to the hole-punch selfie camera. But new leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 6 may finally break away from this design.

According to 9to5Google, a recent update to the Google Camera app may provide an idea of what to expect from the selfie cameras from both of Google's upcoming smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 5a is more or less confirmed to keep the side hole-punch selfie camera, but it could end up having a smaller 55-pixel radius as opposed to a 65-pixel radius on recent devices like the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This could point to Google attempting to increase the screen-to-body ratio.

More interestingly, a look into the Google Camera app uncovered references to two smartphones, one of which, codename "Oriole," is likely the Pixel 6. Based on how the app handles the camera hole placement, 9to5Google believes that the Pixel 6 will have a center hole-punch for the camera.