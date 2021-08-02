The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are official, as the company has taken to its official blog to tease its upcoming flagship smartphones.

Despite some conflicting rumors that Google was sticking with the "XL" moniker for its larger Pixel, the company has now made the "Pixel 6 Pro" name official for its beefier model.

The company also provided some details about the build and design of the devices, with a matte aluminum finish on the Pixel 6 and a polished aluminum frame on the 6 Pro. Both devices will also come with "improved sensors and lenses" to help compete with some of the best Android phones on the market. The cameras come with a new design that will better accommodate the upgraded system.

Google did not provide many specifics on the cameras, but the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple camera setup that includes a 4x telephoto sensor, while the dual-camera setup on the Pixel 6 will miss out on the telephoto lens. Both devices are expected to feature an ultra-wide sensor as well.