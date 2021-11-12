Pixel 6 bugs have not deterred our readers from buying the phones

While the Google Pixel 6 series has had quite a bit of fanfare since launch, it's also faced its share of criticism, as our Shruti Shekar points out. A lot of that has to do with the number of bugs that early buyers have dealt with. So we asked whether or not our readers ended up canceling their orders, for whatever reason.

Of more than 800 responses, 30% say that they already received their Pixels and love the device, which isn't too surprising. Despite the early-adopter bugs that even the best Android phones deal with, the Pixels are still fantastic devices. An additional 18% say that they did not cancel their orders, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still hard to come by at many retailers.

A smaller percentage say that they have canceled their order, and some have even returned the phone or are considering returning it.