Pixel 6 bugs have not deterred our readers from buying the phones

What you need to know
- A majority of poll responses show that our readers did not cancel their Pixel 6 orders.
- A smaller percentage have either canceled or are thinking of returning the phone.
- More than 30% of respondents never ordered a Pixel 6.
While the Google Pixel 6 series has had quite a bit of fanfare since launch, it's also faced its share of criticism, as our Shruti Shekar points out. A lot of that has to do with the number of bugs that early buyers have dealt with. So we asked whether or not our readers ended up canceling their orders, for whatever reason.
Of more than 800 responses, 30% say that they already received their Pixels and love the device, which isn't too surprising. Despite the early-adopter bugs that even the best Android phones deal with, the Pixels are still fantastic devices. An additional 18% say that they did not cancel their orders, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still hard to come by at many retailers.
A smaller percentage say that they have canceled their order, and some have even returned the phone or are considering returning it.
One Pixel 6 owner on Twitter expressed that even though the bugs are annoying, the phone is still a vast improvement over his previous phone, making it worth the trouble.
On Facebook, a few readers have either canceled or returned their Pixel 6 phones due to the bugginess, opting instead to stick with the Pixel 5.
Yet, despite the bugginess, our Alex Dobie points out that the phones remain some of the best after two weeks of use, and many of the problems will likely get fixed with updates. That said, it may be worth taking another look at the phones. And you may want to be on the lookout for Black Friday Pixel deals, if not for the Pixel 6 then at least for other models like the long-lasting Pixel 5a.
Absolute beast
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Hold onto this one
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth 120Hz display, powerful Tensor chip, and versatile triple camera setup that gets you really close to the action without sacrificing quality. It comes running Android 12 and is guaranteed support for the next five years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Forza Horizon 5 cloud gaming review: Diet Forza tastes nearly as sweet
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best video games of the year, hands-down. But how does it perform using the Xbox Cloud Gaming app or streamed to a browser? Here are our impressions of Forza Horizon 5 for Android.
Samsung Galaxy S21's Android 12 update could be right around the corner
The One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series has come to an end. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 4 update for the S21 trio soon.
Here's all the machines in Horizon Forbidden West (that we know of so far)
Horizon Forbidden West takes players to a completely new region in the former Western USA. With a new area to explore comes new machines to fight. Here's a list of every machine in Horizon Forbidden West that we know of so far.
Best heavy duty cases for Google Pixel 6 in 2021
The Pixel 6 could last you half a decade, but that's only if you don't break it somewhere along the way. While thin cases can be sexy, rugged cases look much more handsome once you see how high a fall they can take while keeping your Pixel 6 safe.