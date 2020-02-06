Google Pixel 4a leaked renderSource: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

  • The Google Pixel 4a will likely ship with a midrange Snapdragon 730 processor.
  • While previously speculated, evidence was found directly linking both the SoC and the upcoming device together.
  • No new specs or leaks have emerged about the other two alleged variants.

The Google Pixel 4a's launch date creeps closer and closer, and now we know just a little more about the device. XDA Developers reports that the Pixel 4a variant codenamed "sunfish" has been directly linked with the Snapdragon 730, indicating that that variant of Google's upcoming mid-range device will be powered by that processor.

It'll be a definite upgrade over the 670 that sat in the Pixel 3a and provide a good balance of performance and features for the price.

In any case, what our latest discovery means is that we know the Google Pixel 4a will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, so it won't support 5G connectivity. There's still a possibility that either redfin, bramble, or both code-names end up as part of the Pixel 4a series with the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. However, apart from those two code-names, we haven't seen any definitive evidence for the existence of another Pixel 4a model.

The bad news, as XDA states, is the lack of 5G support in the processor. The curious news is the lack of any other evidence about the other two budget Pixels; "redfin" and "bramble".

Nikkei Asian Review reported in 2019 about the existence of a 5G Pixel in testing. If the "sunfish" Pixel isn't a 5G equipped one (and we can tell by the SoC), perhaps one of these two mystery devices will be equipped with 5G, or perhaps it's been shelved for a later time.

The Pixel 4a is expected to launch in May 2020, around the same time as Google I/O. If Google opts not to launch a Pixel 4a XL or one with 5G, it'll be interesting to see how it positions the device in relation to the market at large and its own flagship Pixel 4 line.

