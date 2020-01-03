The first Pixel 4a renders just came last week, and now we have a follow-up report with some meat to it. This rumor comes from an unlikely source — YouTuber Dave Lee. In the video below, Lee claims that the Google Pixel 4a will ditch the XL model that has been a staple in the Pixel line ever since Google released the original Pixel back in 2016.

Lee attributes the Pixel 4a XL's absence to sales numbers, claiming that the Pixel 3a sold more than the 3a XL. While big phones typically outsell their smaller brethren, perhaps the Pixel 3a filled a small phone niche while the 3a XL competed with other big phones. Of course, there's another reason that may make sense.

Ignoring spinoffs like the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite that debuted months after the initial device launch, Samsung's S10 and Note 10 devices came as a family of three. Also, the iPhone launched with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Following on from this, perhaps Google thinks having Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL is a more cohesive product story. It's an easy one to tell consumers, a basic model, the budget model, and the large model.

Launching both a Pixel 4a and 4a XL line fragments the Pixel into two lines while ditching the 4a XL clarifies the Pixel 4a's position. This report also adds a new color option for the Pixel, noting that Google is building a distinctive blue and orange color combo alongside the black and white Pixels.

The Pixel 4a is rumored to launch around May. Whether this rumor is true or otherwise will become clearer as more device leaks come out.