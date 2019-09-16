What you need to know
- Google has sent out press invites for an October 15 event.
- This is where we expect to see the Pixel 4, Pixelbook 2, and other gadgets.
- The event is taking place in New York City.
On Monday, September 16, Google sent out invitations for a press event that's taking place in New York City on October 15.
The invitation invites people to "come see a few new things Made by Google", and while not specifically called out, this is where we expect to learn all about the Pixel 4, Pixelbook 2, a revamped Google Home Mini, and possibly some other surprises.
Even though we're still about a month away from the event, Google has already put up a link to the event's livestream on YouTube. Per the video listing, the event will kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 PM ET.
Who's excited!?
