The one to get Google Pixel 4 XL Compact lovers only Google Pixel 4 Even though it's the more expensive model, the Pixel 4 XL is the Pixel to get. Both phones do all of the same things, but the 4 XL has a bigger display and battery. It's no larger than any other flagship, and it isn't as hamstrung by a weak battery like the small 4 is. $900 at Amazon Pros Bigger screen for work and play

Longer battery life Cons Larger and heavier

More expensive for just better battery life The Pixel 4 is a good phone, but it's good for all of the same reasons as the 4 XL. In this comparison, its only redeeming quality is its compact size for people who don't like big phones. But in order to get it, you have to take on very weak battery life, even by the already not-great standards of the 4 XL. $800 at Amazon Pros Compact for one-handed use

$100 less than 4 XL Cons Incredibly weak battery life

Small screen may seem restrictive

What's the difference between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL?

What the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are capable of is widely detailed, so I won't rehash all of their features here. It's a solid assumption that if you're choosing between the Pixel models, you're already interested in their core features — and everything Google has advertised regarding the Pixel 4 is applicable to both phones.

Unlike the Pixel 3 generation, there really are no discernable differences in the Pixel 4 and 4 XL experience outside of the physical size, screen size, and battery size. This really is the best example of "same phone, two sizes" — and that's a good thing because it reduces the number of compromises and choices involved with buying a phone.

Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Display 5.7-inch OLED

2280x1080 (19:9)

90Hz 6.3-inch OLED

3040x1440 (19:9)

90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Pixel Neural Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Pixel Neural Core RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 64/128GB 64/128GB Expandable No No Rear camera 1 12.2MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF 12.2MP, 1.4µm, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF Rear camera 2 16MP telephoto, 1,0µm, f/2.4 16MP telephoto, 1.0µm f/2.4 Front camera 8MP, f/2.0

90-degree lens 8MP, f/2.0

90-degree lens Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Stereo speakers

USB-C Battery 2800mAh

Non-removable 3700mAh

Non-removable Charging 18W USB-C PD

Qi wireless 18W USB-C PD

Qi wireless Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security Face Unlock Face Unlock Dimensions 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

162 g 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

193 g

The most important differentiation is battery life. The Pixel 4 XL's battery shortcomings are well documented; it can make it through a day, if just barely, and really benefits from a midday top-up if you're going to use it hard or have late-day plans. That's mangeable, but the Pixel 4's battery is nearly 25% smaller, and its battery life is subsequently terrible. You will need to do some serious optimization to get the Pixel 4 through a normal day on a charge, and frankly that just isn't worth it for most people.

The only reason to consider putting up with this battery life is if you just can't deal with a big phone.

The only reason to even consider putting up with that battery life is if you really can't deal with a bigger phone. It's true there aren't many "small" phones out there nowadays, and there are even fewer high-end small phones, so the Pixel 4 will be the phone many people gravitate toward because it's so compact. It's refreshing to use a phone that's extremely capable and has an incredible camera, but slips in a pocket effortlessly and can be used in one hand without issue. However, the Pixel 4 XL is no larger than any other modern flagship phone, and you may be surprised by how easy it is to use.

Which should you buy?

We'll take it as a given that if you're looking at a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you see value in the phones at their respective prices and have already narrowed it down to one or the other. That makes this decision pretty simple.

Frankly, there's only one reason to buy the Pixel 4: you just love small phones. You love small phones so much you're willing to be hamstrung by charging it midday on most days. Yes, you also save $100, but that's of little consequence here. The size difference, and more importantly battery life difference, are considerable enough to be far more important than the money savings.

Strongly consider getting the Pixel 4 XL instead. You may prefer small phones, but the battery life difference really will impact your daily use of the phone.

