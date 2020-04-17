What you need to know
- Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones now support Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality on Verizon.
- The latest April 2020 software update for the two phones enables eSIM support.
- Until now, DSDS support was only available on unlocked Pixel 4 and 4 XL models.
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners on Verizon can finally enable Dual SIM Dual Standby functionality on their phones. As spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, the April 2020 update for the Pixel 4 series enables eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby capability on Verizon. While the Pixel 4 phones launched with DSDS support out of the box last year, the functionality was so far limited to the unlocked models.
Now that the Pixel 4 phones have the eSIM enabled, you will be able to utilize the Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality, which basically lets you receive text messages and phone calls from the secondary SIM. However, you will not be able to use it simultaneously with your primary SIM for data.
To enable the eSIM on your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, open the Settings app and go to Network & Internet > Mobile Network +. On the next screen, tap on "Download a SIM instead?." After tapping on "Yes," follow the directions shown on the screen and restart your phone. Upon reboot, you will have to go to Settings > About Phone > MEID SIM Slot 2 and capture the IMEI2 information. After saving the IMEI2 information, tap on Settings > SIM Status > SIM status Slot 2 to capture the EID information. Now reach out to Verizon and have your eSIM provisioned.
Surprisingly, however, some users on the Verizon forums are saying that they are unable to enable DSDS functionality on their phones even after installing the April update.
