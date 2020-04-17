Google Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones now support Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality on Verizon.
  • The latest April 2020 software update for the two phones enables eSIM support.
  • Until now, DSDS support was only available on unlocked Pixel 4 and 4 XL models.

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners on Verizon can finally enable Dual SIM Dual Standby functionality on their phones. As spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, the April 2020 update for the Pixel 4 series enables eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby capability on Verizon. While the Pixel 4 phones launched with DSDS support out of the box last year, the functionality was so far limited to the unlocked models.

Now that the Pixel 4 phones have the eSIM enabled, you will be able to utilize the Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality, which basically lets you receive text messages and phone calls from the secondary SIM. However, you will not be able to use it simultaneously with your primary SIM for data.

Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

To enable the eSIM on your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, open the Settings app and go to Network & Internet > Mobile Network +. On the next screen, tap on "Download a SIM instead?." After tapping on "Yes," follow the directions shown on the screen and restart your phone. Upon reboot, you will have to go to Settings > About Phone > MEID SIM Slot 2 and capture the IMEI2 information. After saving the IMEI2 information, tap on Settings > SIM Status > SIM status Slot 2 to capture the EID information. Now reach out to Verizon and have your eSIM provisioned.

Surprisingly, however, some users on the Verizon forums are saying that they are unable to enable DSDS functionality on their phones even after installing the April update.

Google Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL may not be quite as impressive as some of the other Android flagship phones in terms of hardware specs, but it still has a lot to offer. It features a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED display, clean software, and fantastic cameras that excel in all lighting conditions.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.