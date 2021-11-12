The most recent update, discovered by the Google News Telegram group , provides quick access to screenshots saved on your device and synced to Google Photos. The shortcut is located directly at the top of the home page, making it much easier to notice.

Google Photos now makes it easier to access the local folder for screenshots. On the service's home page, there is now a large shortcut button that now takes you directly to the screenshot folder.

Previously, you had to go to the bottom of the screen, tap the Library tab, and then open the Screenshots folder to view this type of image. The process is by no means complicated, but the new update is much handier as it saves you time hunting down your screenshots.

Furthermore, the shortcut button shows how many new screenshots have been added to the folder. So, instead of always being present on the home page, the button may appear only when new screenshots are taken. It makes sense because you'd likely want to open that folder after taking a few screenshots of an Amazon product listing, for example, to edit the image and make some changes.

Google appears to be rolling up its sleeves again to improve the user experience with Photos. Most recently, it added a "More like this" button so you can easily find photos similar to the one you're currently viewing. Prior to that, the app picked up an update that would let you change the date and time of when a photo or video was taken.

It's unclear whether Google Photos displays a similar button for other local folders or if it's limited only to screenshots. Having said that, the new shortcut appears to be making its way to many of the best Android phones as part of a server-side update (via XDA Developers).