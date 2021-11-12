What you need to know
- Google Photos' home page now includes a new shortcut to the screenshot folder.
- The new shortcut may appear only after you have taken new screenshots on your phone.
- Google is apparently rolling out the shortcut as part of a server-side update.
Google Photos now makes it easier to access the local folder for screenshots. On the service's home page, there is now a large shortcut button that now takes you directly to the screenshot folder.
The most recent update, discovered by the Google News Telegram group, provides quick access to screenshots saved on your device and synced to Google Photos. The shortcut is located directly at the top of the home page, making it much easier to notice.
Previously, you had to go to the bottom of the screen, tap the Library tab, and then open the Screenshots folder to view this type of image. The process is by no means complicated, but the new update is much handier as it saves you time hunting down your screenshots.
Furthermore, the shortcut button shows how many new screenshots have been added to the folder. So, instead of always being present on the home page, the button may appear only when new screenshots are taken. It makes sense because you'd likely want to open that folder after taking a few screenshots of an Amazon product listing, for example, to edit the image and make some changes.
Google appears to be rolling up its sleeves again to improve the user experience with Photos. Most recently, it added a "More like this" button so you can easily find photos similar to the one you're currently viewing. Prior to that, the app picked up an update that would let you change the date and time of when a photo or video was taken.
It's unclear whether Google Photos displays a similar button for other local folders or if it's limited only to screenshots. Having said that, the new shortcut appears to be making its way to many of the best Android phones as part of a server-side update (via XDA Developers).
Pixel 6 bugs have not deterred our readers from buying the phones
We asked our readers if Pixel 6 bugs have kept them from going through with their orders. Our responses aren't too surprising.
Forza Horizon 5 cloud gaming review: Diet Forza tastes nearly as sweet
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best video games of the year, hands-down. But how does it perform using the Xbox Cloud Gaming app or streamed to a browser? Here are our impressions of Forza Horizon 5 for Android.
Samsung Galaxy S21's Android 12 update could be right around the corner
The One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series has come to an end. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 4 update for the S21 trio soon.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.