One of the easier ways to order photo prints directly from your Android phone is to use the Google Photos app. Once you order a photo print from Google Photos, you can pick up your order the same day from a Walmart or CVS Pharmacy near you. Google has now introduced two new ways to print your photos, including a "Premium print series" subscription service.

Google's premium print series gives you ten high-quality photo prints every month, which will be delivered to your doorstep. The service uses machine learning to suggest ten recent photos that you might want to print, but you still have complete control over what photos you get and how they look. You can choose between a matte or glossy finish, and add a border before the photos are printed each month.