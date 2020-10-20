What you need to know
- Google is making it easier for users to turn their digital photos into photo books or canvas prints.
- It is rolling out a new premium print subscription service, which offers ten high-quality photo prints for $7 per month.
- Google has also partnered with Walgreens to double the number of stores available for same-day prints in the U.S.
One of the easier ways to order photo prints directly from your Android phone is to use the Google Photos app. Once you order a photo print from Google Photos, you can pick up your order the same day from a Walmart or CVS Pharmacy near you. Google has now introduced two new ways to print your photos, including a "Premium print series" subscription service.
Google's premium print series gives you ten high-quality photo prints every month, which will be delivered to your doorstep. The service uses machine learning to suggest ten recent photos that you might want to print, but you still have complete control over what photos you get and how they look. You can choose between a matte or glossy finish, and add a border before the photos are printed each month.
The prints will be made using cardstock paper, so you can rest assured they will last for a long time. Google says users can also easily skip a month or cancel the service. The premium print series will be available in the U.S. later this month for $7 per month.
In addition to the new premium print subscription service, Google now lets you order 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10 sized photo prints through Google Photos for same-day pickup at Walgreens.
