What you need to know
- A redesign of the Google Photos overflow menu is now widely rolling out.
- It will replace the three-dot overflow menu with a more Material-friendly carousel design and combine it with the swipe-up menu.
- The update is a server-side change and won't be dependent on having the latest 4.30 version of Google Photos.
I'm guessing not many people use the three-dot overflow menu inside of Google Photos. I know I rarely use it myself, and now, Google has decided to redesign the menu and combine it with the menu you'd get from swiping up.
Previously, you could access additional options for managing your photos by tapping the three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner. However, as you can see below, this design looks a little outdated with the rest of Google's Material Theme design language.
The new menu features a much more Material-friendly design and places many of the same icons from the overflow menu at the top in a carousel. It features options such as Add to album, Move to archive, Delete from device, Order photo, Use as, Slideshow, and Print. However, some important shortcuts are missing — such as Info and the Edit in option.
No worries about the info button, because all of the EXIF data now shows up in the new menu immediately when you tap on the three-dot button or swipe up. Although, you will have to scroll down to the bottom if you want to view the device the photo was taken with, shutter speed, ISO, megapixel count, file size, and more. The Edit in option still exists as well, but it will take more digging to access it.
Going forward, if you wish to open a photo in an external editor such as Snapseed, you'll have to open the internal photo editor and then choose the extensions menu using the button on the far right.
You can expect to see the change rolling out to your device soon if it hasn't shown up already. I've seen it present on several of my devices so far, even ones running older versions of Google Photos — suggesting it's a server-side switch and isn't reliant on having the latest 4.30 version of Google Photos.
Google Photos gets same-day pickup for prints at CVS Pharmacy
Have you been able to use a 5G network yet?
5G is slowly making its way across the U.S. Have you been among the lucky few to use it yet?
Here's your first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A51
Leaked CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A51 reveal the company's next mid-range phone will have an Infinity-O display and an L-shaped quad-camera array at the back.
Be prepared with these links to all the Disney+ apps we could find!
Disney+ is nearly here but none of the apps are! We have a list of all the places you are going to be able to get it here.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!