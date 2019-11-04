What you need to know
- Pixel 4 users can now export video frames as a still image in version 4.28 of the Google Photos app.
- Album sorting is rolling out to all users and allows you to sort by Most recent photo, Last modified, or Reverse chronological order.
- Album sorting is a server-side change and may take some time to roll out more widely.
Photos is one of Google's most successful products, and for good reason, because it never stops improving the app. Over the past couple of months, we've seen Google enhance it with a way to control what photos show up on your smart display using Photo frames and the ability to order same-day prints from CVS.
Now, Google is rolling out a couple of new features, one exclusive to the Pixel 4 and the other is for all users. Beginning with version 4.28 of Google Photos, Pixel 4 users will now be able to export video frames as a photo.
The feature is found in the new, slightly redesigned video editor. Previously, the video editor included the timeline with text labels for Stabilize and Rotate underneath. Now, in version 4.28 of Google Photos, Stabilize and Rotate have both been changed to icon buttons with the timeline moved to the bottom.
In between the new buttons is where you'll find the new Export frame option. Tapping on the button will create a still image from your video in either 1080 x 1920 or 2160 x 3830, depending on the resolution of the video.
Album sorting is the next feature that is rolling out to all users via a server-side test, meaning you may have it already or it may be coming soon. Historically, Photos has sorted albums in reverse chronological order, however, with the new sorting option, you'll be able to choose between Most recent photo, Last modified, or Album title.
This is a feature I wish would have rolled out ages ago, but better late than never, right? If you're one of the lucky ones with it already enabled, you can find the option right across from the "ALBUMS" label under the Albums tab in the Google Photos app.
