What you need to know Pixel 4 users can now export video frames as a still image in version 4.28 of the Google Photos app.

Album sorting is rolling out to all users and allows you to sort by Most recent photo, Last modified, or Reverse chronological order.

Album sorting is a server-side change and may take some time to roll out more widely.

Photos is one of Google's most successful products, and for good reason, because it never stops improving the app. Over the past couple of months, we've seen Google enhance it with a way to control what photos show up on your smart display using Photo frames and the ability to order same-day prints from CVS. Now, Google is rolling out a couple of new features, one exclusive to the Pixel 4 and the other is for all users. Beginning with version 4.28 of Google Photos, Pixel 4 users will now be able to export video frames as a photo.