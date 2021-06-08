New photo and video editing features are arriving on the Google Photos iOS app. The update was announced on Monday in Google support page.

The update brings advanced photo and video editing functions that were previously only made available on the best Android phones. This includes new machine learning tools that will suggest edits to be made to an image like Enhance and Color Pop. Google says that more edit suggestions will come to the iOS app in the future for additional types of images.

The new video editor is also reaching the iOS app. This will bring a host of new editing features such as trimming, stabilizing, cropping, and adjusting various attributes like contrast, highlights, and more.