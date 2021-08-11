What you need to know
- Google Pay is getting expanded support in more countries.
- 16 additional countries will support contactless payments on the Galaxy Watch 4.
- The expanded support will also come to older Wear OS smartwatches "in the coming weeks."
With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, Google has highlighted some of the new app experiences that will come with the new Wear OS 3 update. Google Pay is among the apps that are getting a redesign based on Material You, but Google also announced that it's expanding support for more countries.
As it stands, Google Pay only supports a handful of countries for contactless payments on Wear OS. Google is now adding 16 additional countries to the list, bringing the total to 27. The additional countries include:
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
Support also won't be limited to The Galaxy Watch 4 or Wear OS 3. Owners of the best Wear OS watches in the listed countries will be able to make payments from their watch, and Google says that support for more countries will follow.
Aside from the improvements coming to Wear OS 3, expanding support for Google Pay goes a long way to enhancing the overall wearable experience. The update to Google Pay will arrive "in the coming weeks" for Wear OS users, including the new look that will make stored cards larger on the watch display and easier to swipe through.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review: The new default
Samsung didn't change much about its winning formula with the Galaxy Buds 2, and that makes them the new Android default.
Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic
No more endless leaks and anticipating. At Samsung Unpacked, we finally got an official look at the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the new Wear OS 3. Most of the leaked data proved accurate, but not all of it. Here's our first official look at the Galaxy Watch 4 price, availability, specs, and other info to help you decide whether or not to buy one.
Here's what you need to know about the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip was one of the most unique phones of its time, but we're still waiting for its successor to arrive. Thankfully, that wait will finally come to an end this August. Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 at Samsung Unpacked, and the sub-$1,000 Flip 3 is the foldable phone you're more likely able to afford. Here's everything we know about it.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.