What you need to know
- Google could soon offer a discounted Play Pass bundle along with its Google One subscription service.
- Google Play Pass offers access to hundreds of premium Android apps and games for a low monthly price.
- The upcoming bundle will start with Google One's 100GB storage plan.
Google will soon begin offering its Google One subscription in a discounted bundle with Play Pass, according to a teardown of the latest Google One app v1.109 by 9to5Google.
The Google One subscription service gives you more storage that you can use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Along with additional storage, it also offers other perks such as support from Google experts, VPN protection, member rewards on the Google Store, Google Play credits, as well as preferred pricing on select hotels found in Google Search.
The upcoming bundle will allow Google One members to add a Play Pass subscription and save a percentage discount. Google's Play Pass subscription is priced at $4.99/month in the U.S and gives you access to many of the best Android games and apps. Sadly, the strings included in the app do not specify the exact discount that will be offered. To help users decide if they should get the bundle, Google will also offer a free trial to Play Pass. Once the trial expires, the plan will automatically renew as a monthly subscription, and you'll get a percentage discount on the plan.
The bundle will reportedly start with the $1.99/month 100GB Google One storage plan, but you will be able to upgrade to the 200GB or 2TB plans. However, higher storage plans won't be eligible for the Play Pass bundle. As you'd expect, Google will let you share both Google One and Play Pass with your family group at no extra cost.
