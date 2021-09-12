Google One has introduced a new storage plan that offers a more affordable option without charging for storage space that you may not need. The cloud storage service now adds a 5TB tier for $24.99 per month, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Source: 9to5Google

The new plan offers the same perks available in the 2TB tier, including quick access to Google experts, family-sharing option and VPN access for some of the best Android phones. In addition, you will get 10% off your purchases in the Google Store.

If you opt for the annual payment plan, the new tier costs only $249.99 per year. That's a 17% savings over the monthly plan. In comparison, the 2TB plan sets you back $9.99 per month while the 10TB tier costs $49.99 a month.

The new storage plan is a better option for those who don't want to pay $50 per month for 10TB of storage but need more than 2TB to store their files. More notably, the new plan is a welcome addition for Google users who have been looking for a practical storage option since Google Photos began limiting free photo uploads in June.

If the new Google One tier appears to be adequate for your storage needs, it is apparently being rolled out to a larger number of users.