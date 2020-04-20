Earlier in the month, Google rolled out the free tier of its new game streaming service, Stadia. Coinciding with that announcement was a new offer from the Mountain View giant aimed at keeping you entertained as you practice social distancing: a free two month trial for the Pro subscription!

And as the company brings back its "Stay Home. Save Lives" doodle aimed at encouraging social distancing, it's also using the opportunity to give a nod to the game streaming service, with a link to the ongoing offer and the tagline "Thank you for staying home. Enjoy free video games from Stadia Pro."