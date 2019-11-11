It has been a rough Monday morning for Google. First, there were outages for Google Calendar, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet. Now, there have been reports flooding in from users unable to access their Nest thermostats or cameras.

The reports first started coming in around 1 AM PST on November 11, with users posting on DownDetector, Google's support page, and Twitter. The outage doesn't appear to be widespread, with DownDetector showing the issue is concentrated in the UK and the northeastern U.S.