What you need to know
- Google Nest is down for users in some areas affecting Nest Thermostats and Nest cameras.
- The outage began as early as 1 AM PST on November 11 with users reporting issues on Downdetector, Google's support forums, and Twitter.
- Google Nest has acknowledged that it is looking into the issue via Twitter.
It has been a rough Monday morning for Google. First, there were outages for Google Calendar, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet. Now, there have been reports flooding in from users unable to access their Nest thermostats or cameras.
The reports first started coming in around 1 AM PST on November 11, with users posting on DownDetector, Google's support page, and Twitter. The outage doesn't appear to be widespread, with DownDetector showing the issue is concentrated in the UK and the northeastern U.S.
Google Nest has acknowledged that its team is looking into things and some users have begun reporting service has been restored. However, if you're still having issues with your Nest devices, then rest assured Google knows there is a problem and it is working on getting service restored.
Hi there, thanks for reaching out. Our team is still looking into this. We'll get back to you once we get an update.— Google Nest (@googlenest) November 11, 2019
In the meantime, keep checking your devices and we'll update the article once there has been an official statement or service has been fully restored.
