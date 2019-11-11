Nest thermostatSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google Nest is down for users in some areas affecting Nest Thermostats and Nest cameras.
  • The outage began as early as 1 AM PST on November 11 with users reporting issues on Downdetector, Google's support forums, and Twitter.
  • Google Nest has acknowledged that it is looking into the issue via Twitter.

It has been a rough Monday morning for Google. First, there were outages for Google Calendar, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet. Now, there have been reports flooding in from users unable to access their Nest thermostats or cameras.

The reports first started coming in around 1 AM PST on November 11, with users posting on DownDetector, Google's support page, and Twitter. The outage doesn't appear to be widespread, with DownDetector showing the issue is concentrated in the UK and the northeastern U.S.

Nest outage Downdetector mapSource: Downdetector

Google Nest has acknowledged that its team is looking into things and some users have begun reporting service has been restored. However, if you're still having issues with your Nest devices, then rest assured Google knows there is a problem and it is working on getting service restored.

In the meantime, keep checking your devices and we'll update the article once there has been an official statement or service has been fully restored.

Smart climate

Nest Thermostat

A smarter way to stay cool or warm

With a Nest Thermostat, you can save money, control your home's temperature from anywhere, and it will even learn the temperatures you like and adjust itself. It is truly one of the smartest ways to manage the air and heat in your home and save money while you're at it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.