Google Messages is set to receive an interesting change to its navigation menu, according to the latest look into the app's APK.

9to5Google managed to enable the new navigation, which introduces the hamburger menu to the left of the app. This section will house most of the options that are found in the current three-dot menu, including "Mark all as read," "Device pairing," options for themes, starred messages, and more.

Replacing the three-dot menu on the top right corner will be the user's profile thumbnail, where users can switch profiles and access additional Google Messages settings. It's assumed that these other settings will remain unchanged.

The "Start chat" text also seems to be removed from the composer.