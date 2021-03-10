New Google Meet tile view is rolling out on mobile with more people in view

Earlier this month, Google announced some changes it was making to its workspace apps to improve work-from-home productivity. One of those updates was for Google Meet, with new features like a native second screen experience to better navigate video conferences with multiple devices like the best smart displays. Another update that was introduced was a new layout for mobile devices that should make larger video chats better.

Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android! 🙌 → https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYy pic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

The new tile view for Google Meet allows users to fit more people into a video chat, up to eight people, while presenting a cleaner look. Each tile includes the person's name and an icon to indicate when that person is speaking. Google also highlights split-screen and picture-in-picture support in Google Meet, allowing your meeting to continue uninterrupted while tending to other on-device matters. Background support is also coming, along with in-app Q&A and polls.

According to Google, the new tile experience is rolling out to iOS users first, while Android devices will receive the update "soon." Until then, it might be worth sticking to your PC or one of the best Chromebooks for your virtual meetings, especially if there's a large group involved. We can also help you figure out how to change your background on Google Meet if you're using the desktop client.