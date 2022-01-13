After announcing Companion Mode for Google Meet in September last year, Google is finally rolling out the new feature for Workspace accounts on devices like the Nest Hub Max.

Companion Mode is a neat feature that Google launched as a way to address the new hybrid work that many of us have gotten used to. It does this by allowing users to attend Google Meet meetings using secondary devices without any of the confusion or audio issues that might come about.

For example, if you're in a conference room on a meeting, you can use your Meet hardware to join in using Companion Mode. This will utilize the audio and video from the conference room while allowing you to still participate in chats, polls, and other functions on your personal device.