Google has all but abandoned Daydream VR, it seems. After dropping support for the platform on the Pixel 3a earlier in the year, the company has now confirmed its newest flagships, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, won't feature Daydream compatibility either. This is in stark contrast to the last Pixel flagship, which was "Built for VR to work with Google Daydream View headset."

On the subject of the Daydream View headset, it's also interesting to note that the company has stopped selling the device in its store. Navigate to the headset's store listing, and you're met with a large 'No longer available' banner that signifies the final nail in the nascent VR platform's coffin.

In a statement (via VentureBeat), the company pointed to the "clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution" as part of the reasoning behind the move. The company does have a silver lining for current users of the platform: