Google Assistant has a new Home.

Alongside the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google took time in its October 4 event to launch a new, smaller version of the Google Home: aptly named the Google Home Mini. This smaller version of the Google Home is meant to compete directly with the Amazon Echo Dot — providing full Google Assistant functionality in a smaller, less-expensive package.

The Google Home Mini is roughly the size of a hockey puck, and basically looks like it's just a slice out of a standard Google Home. It has the same style of textured fabric — available in three colors — around it for a fit with a modern decor, plus a set of LEDs on the top similar to the standard Home. You can touch the top to interact with it, or just talk to it of course.

In terms of functionality, the Home Mini can do everything the standard Home can — except, of course, provide high-quality audio because of its much smaller speaker. The small speaker arrangement will be good enough for audible responses and perhaps news or podcasts, but naturally won't compete with the standard Home when it comes to room-filling sound. The Home Mini can, however, play nice with other Homes or Chromecast-compatible speakers for multi-device audio.

The Google Home Mini will cost just $49, and will go up for pre-order today. It'll launch officially in stores on October 19.

