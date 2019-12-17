What you need to know A bug with Chrome for WebView had caused Google to stall the Chrome 79 update on Android.

Google has now clarified that user data was not lost; it was simply not visible to apps.

The company has fixed the issue and resumed the update. All problems should be fixed once the update is installed.

Android users had quite the scare earlier in the week, as a bug with Chrome for WebView made many apps seemingly lose all user data. Google had halted the update as a result, which had already been rolled out to 15% of users, with its engineers acknowledging the problem and discussing ways to fix the issue. Thankfully, the company's mitigations have been successful, and it's resumed the update, including a fix for the WebView bug. As it turns out, none of the user data was actually lost; the bug in the Chrome engine simply meant that the data was not accessible to the apps. Google's now fixed that oversight and says the amended update should make the user data visible again. A Google spokesperson issued the following statement:

The M79 update to Chrome and WebView on Android devices was suspended after detecting an issue in WebView where some users' app data was not visible within those apps. This app data was not lost and will be made visible in apps when we deliver an update this week. We apologize for any inconvenience.

We've been informed that users should start receiving the fixed update this week, and as a blog from Google suggests, the process may have started already. For developers, who had already begun courting negative reviews on the Play Store due to the bug, the good news is that they don't need to do any additional work to fix the problem. Google will push the update to users directly, and it should resolve any outstanding issues by itself. However, if a user had started using an affected app again and created new data, the update may cause this data to be lost, as it will be overridden by your previous backup, as explained in the Git log for the update: