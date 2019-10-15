Google unveils $179 true wireless Pixel Buds 2 with five-hour battery life

What you need to know Google is joining the true wireless bandwagon with the Pixel Buds 2.

The earbuds will dynamically adjust volume based on the ambient noise in your surroundings.

You get Assistant integration, and the earbuds sit flush with your ear.

The Pixel Buds 2 have a five-hour battery life, with another 24 hours from the charging case.

Google has kicked off the Pixel 4 event by introducing truly wireless Pixel Buds. The first-gen Pixel Buds had a loop that went around the neck, but with the Pixel Buds 2, Google is joining the true wireless bandwagon. The Pixel Buds 2 have been designed to sit flush with your ear, and Google says the earbuds come with long-range Bluetooth connectivity that allows them to stay connected from up to three rooms away when indoors. Outdoors, they work across the entire length of an American football field. They're also sweat and water resistant, making them ideal for workouts.

The earbuds also dynamically adjust volume based on your surroundings, and there's a spacial vent that at the bottom that lets some ambient noise in. There are touch controls on each earbud that let you adjust the volume manually and control music playback. The design itself is interesting as the earbuds have a stabilizer fin to ensure you get a secure fit. From Google:

Pixel Buds have a low-profile look that sits flush in your ear. The stabilizer arc gently tucks in, and together with the interchangeable eartip, make Pixel Buds fit securely and comfortably, so they stay put even when you're exercising.