Google Fit may not be the most popular fitness app around, but it has always been a great option for tracking your health, or at least it was.

A quick look at the reviews for the app reveals a flood of one-star reviews from the past couple of months from upset users. Most of the complaints seem to center around the app's main functions of tracking and syncing. Specifically, syncing with the Mi Fit app which is used for the popular Mi Band from Xiaomi.

Clearing the cache and uninstalling and reinstalling an app are usually the best ways to remedy issues with an app. These are often the first steps tech support will give you when contacted. Unfortunately, this appears to do nothing to resolve the issue with Google Fit, meaning the problem is most likely on the server side and not with the app itself.