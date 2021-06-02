What you need to know
- YouTube has quietly added a Loop button to its mobile app on Android.
- The Loop video option has been available on the web for years.
- It might take a few more weeks for the feature to become widely available on mobile.
YouTube has started testing a Loop button on its mobile app for Android. The test was first spotted by DroidMaze last month. While it was limited to a small number of users initially, the test has now started rolling out more widely to the best Android phones (via Android Police).
The loop video option has been available on the web for years now, although it isn't very easily accessible. Instead of showing up as a dedicated button in the web player, It is hidden away in the right click menu. Fortunately, the Loop video button on the YouTube mobile app can be found easily within playback controls.
Although it is certainly disappointing that it took so long for YouTube to add a basic feature to its mobile app, we're glad the Loop button is finally rolling out. The button can come in handy when you want to listen to a specific song over and over again, without having to tap on the replay button each time. However, it could still take a while before the Loop button makes its way to all users.
Aside from a Loop button, YouTube is also testing "listening controls" when playing music videos in the main YouTube app. Unlike the Loop button, however, listening controls in the YouTube mobile app will be limited to Premium subscribers. The "premium feature" is aimed at YouTube Premium subscribers who aren't too keen on switching to the YouTube Music app. Along with playback controls, the feature also adds like, save, and playback speed buttons.
These are the very best Android games you can play
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G review: Standing out for all the right reasons
Xiaomi knows how to make a mid-range phone, and with the Mi 11 Lite, it is offering a device with standout hardware and great cameras encased in a lightweight chassis. Here's why the Mi 11 Lite is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy today.
OnePlus Nord review: Still the one to beat in 2021
A year after its launch, the OnePlus Nord continues to be one of the best mid-range phones available. With a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48MP camera at the back, and clean software, it nails the basics. Here's what you need to know about the OnePlus Nord in 2021.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!