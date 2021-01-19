Google has released a new update for its Nest Hub and select third-party Assistant smart displays, bringing the Sunrise Alarms feature that it had announced in October last year (via Android Police). As the name of the feature clearly suggests, it lets you use your smart display as a sunrise alarm.

When you create a new alarm on your Nest Hub and enable the sunrise setting, the feature will slowly brighten your room to wake you up, mimicking a sunrise. You can customize Sunrise Alarms by choosing how long you want the effect to last and whether or not a tone should start playing before the alarm starts.