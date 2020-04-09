What you need to know
- The YouTube TV app on Android now sports a dark mode.
- There's no manual toggle for switching it on, though; the app simply follows your Android 10 theme settings.
- The change is triggered server-side, so you may not see it on your device yet.
The YouTube TV app is finally joining the larger Google family of apps with the addition of what has to be the most in-demand mobile app feature of the year (or two): a dark mode. Android Police reports that the UI change is gradually rolling out to some users, apparently being triggered server-side.
In addition, your phone has to have the latest version of the app installed for the change to take effect. So, if you're a fan of the $50 a month live TV service from Google and can't wait to get rid of the blinding white light that's so 2018, you might want to head on over to the Play Store and update the app.
Unlike the regular YouTube app, though, you can't manually enable/disable Dark Mode. The feature, in its current state, simply mirrors your Android 10 theme settings. Hopefully, that's something Google will add in the future. But, hey, at least the service is now available on PlayStation 4!
